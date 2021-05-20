OUR MISSION
POAF Mission: Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation provides emotional and short-term financial assistance to our Texas Law Enforcement following a serious or life-altering line of duty injury.
POAF Mission: Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation provides emotional and short-term financial assistance to our Texas Law Enforcement following a serious or life-altering line of duty injury.
Texas commissioned peace officer suffering a severe line of duty injury please complete the application for assistance.
POAF is a 501c3 Non-profit organization. Click below to donate.