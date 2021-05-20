Welcome to Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation

A Texas organization that assists critically injured peace officers suffering a severe life-altering line of duty injury. Blessed are the Peacemakers.

DONATE

OUR MISSION

OUR MISSION

POAF Mission: Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation provides emotional and short-term financial assistance to our Texas Law Enforcement following a serious or life-altering line of duty injury.

Read More

HOW TO APPLY

HOW TO APPLY

Texas commissioned peace officer suffering a severe line of duty injury please complete the application for assistance.

Read More

HOW TO DONATE

HOW TO DONATE

POAF is a 501c3 Non-profit organization. Click below to donate.

Read More